NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: The National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the deadline for the Primary Teacher Education 6-Month Certificate Course (Bridge). The course's most recent deadline is January 19, 2026.Those who want to participate in the course but haven't filled out the form yet can do so right now. Teachers who already have a B.Ed. and want to continue teaching at the primary levels can receive professional development from this course.

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: Steps to register

Step 1: Bridge.nios.ac.in is the official registration gateway for the 6-month Certificate Course (Bridge) in Primary Teacher Education.

Step 2: Look for the "Enrol Now" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Give it a click. You can read the instructions and click "Proceed" when a popup appears.

Step 4: You will be prompted to enter your basic information in a separate window. Verify that every piece of information is accurate.

Step 5: Provide accurate personal and professional information on the registration form.

Step 6: To validate your registration, pay the necessary registration cost.

Step 7: For future use, download and save the registration confirmation.

Direct link for official notification

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: More about course

The course was created and will be overseen by the Ministry of Education's National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It is required for educators who were appointed between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023, based on a B.Ed. certification. Teachers risk losing their jobs if they don't finish this course in the allotted period. Candidates should be aware that it may not apply to them if they are looking for new positions or future employment as teachers.

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: Application statistics

66,331 applicants have signed up for the course thus far. Of these, 4,087 have not yet paid the registration cost, while 62,244 have. There are 36,551 male teachers, 29,774 female teachers, and 6 instructors who fall into the third gender category among those registered.