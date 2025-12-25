 NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in

NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the registration deadline for the 6-month Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course to January 19, 2026. Eligible B.Ed-qualified teachers can apply through the official portal to continue teaching at the primary level.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: The National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the deadline for the Primary Teacher Education 6-Month Certificate Course (Bridge). The course's most recent deadline is January 19, 2026.Those who want to participate in the course but haven't filled out the form yet can do so right now. Teachers who already have a B.Ed. and want to continue teaching at the primary levels can receive professional development from this course.

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: Steps to register

Step 1: Bridge.nios.ac.in is the official registration gateway for the 6-month Certificate Course (Bridge) in Primary Teacher Education.

Step 2: Look for the "Enrol Now" tab on the homepage.

FPJ Shorts
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express & Akasa Air Begin Day-One Operations
Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express & Akasa Air Begin Day-One Operations
Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'
Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi, Shares Message Of Peace & Compassion; VIDEO
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi, Shares Message Of Peace & Compassion; VIDEO

Step 3: Give it a click. You can read the instructions and click "Proceed" when a popup appears.

Step 4: You will be prompted to enter your basic information in a separate window. Verify that every piece of information is accurate.

Step 5: Provide accurate personal and professional information on the registration form.

Step 6: To validate your registration, pay the necessary registration cost.

Step 7: For future use, download and save the registration confirmation.

Direct link for official notification

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: More about course

The course was created and will be overseen by the Ministry of Education's National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It is required for educators who were appointed between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023, based on a B.Ed. certification. Teachers risk losing their jobs if they don't finish this course in the allotted period. Candidates should be aware that it may not apply to them if they are looking for new positions or future employment as teachers.

NIOS Primary Teacher Education Bridge: Application statistics

66,331 applicants have signed up for the course thus far. Of these, 4,087 have not yet paid the registration cost, while 62,244 have. There are 36,551 male teachers, 29,774 female teachers, and 6 instructors who fall into the third gender category among those registered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At...

NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At...

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key OUT At ssc.gov.in; Objections Open Till December 27

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key OUT At ssc.gov.in; Objections Open Till December 27

Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning...

Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning...

IIT Bombay Techfest Hosts Gaganyaan Astronauts, Inspiring Thousands With India’s Human Spaceflight...

IIT Bombay Techfest Hosts Gaganyaan Astronauts, Inspiring Thousands With India’s Human Spaceflight...

Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral:...

Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral:...