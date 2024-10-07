ICAR Postpones JRF &SRF Counselling For 2024-25; New Dates Set For January & February

ICAR

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the postponement of all ongoing ICAR JRF and SRF (PhD) counselling for the 2024-25 academic session. This counselling will now occur alongside the veterinary stream’s PG programme counselling in January and February.

Additionally, the cut-off date for completing the degree and PDC for all PG programmes has been extended to January 15. However, the counselling for PG programmes, excluding the veterinary stream, will proceed as planned.

The official notice states, “It is for the information of all that the ongoing ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) counselling for the current Academic Year (2024-25) has been withheld and will be held along with the counselling for PG programs of the Veterinary stream during January/February 2025. Further, the cut-off date for completion of the degree/PDC for all PG programs has been extended to 15.01.2025. However, the counselling for PG programs (other than the Veterinary stream) will be held as per schedule.”

In related news, IIT Kanpur has launched SATHEE ICAR to aid students preparing for the ICAR UG entrance exams. This initiative offers free exam preparation resources, including recorded lectures from IIT professors, live interactive classes with experts, subject-specific practice questions, and AI-driven analytics to identify areas for improvement.

The SATHEE ICAR program also features mock tests, allowing students to compare their performance with peers nationwide. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website at icar.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play.

On another note, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA-PG) 2024 and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF, SRF (PhD) on August 14. Out of 46,452 registered students, 41,148 participated in the exam.

This year, the NTA conducted the computer-based entrance exam at 170 centres across 91 cities on June 29. The exam lasted for 2 hours and consisted of 120 questions, with each question carrying four marks and a deduction of one mark for incorrect answers.