IIT Kanpur To Spearhead Innovation In Direct-To-Mobile Education Technology; All You Need To Know

MoU Signing Event | IIT Kanpur

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to leverage cutting-edge technology for societal benefits. This MoU was signed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in New Delhi.

This partnership aims to foster collaboration in disseminating educational content and delivering critical alerts for disaster management and public safety using Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology.

In this initiative, IIT Kanpur will spearhead technological innovation in this area.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, and TP Singh, Director General of BISAG-N, signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, emphasized the transformative potential of D2M technology for India, stating, “In a diverse and geographically vast country like India, D2M technology can bridge the digital divide by providing equitable access to education. This innovation has the potential to reach every corner of the nation, bringing quality educational content directly to mobile devices.”

Mr. TP Singh, Director General of BISAG-N, expressed optimism about the collaboration, saying, “BISAG-N has always been at the forefront of adopting emerging technologies to further the cause of education and public welfare. D2M holds immense promise in revolutionizing the way educational content is disseminated and in ensuring the rapid delivery of vital information during emergencies. We assure that BISAG will extend full support to ensure its implementation as soon as possible.”

This strategic alliance will open the door to extensive cooperation in the fields of public safety and education as well as in the investigation of novel technological advancements to maximize the application of D2M technology for diverse public requirements.

According to the official press note, this MoU is a step forward in the application of next-gen communication technologies, reinforcing India’s commitment to enhancing public services through innovation along the lines of UPI.