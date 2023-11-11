ICAR IARI Assistant Main Results 2023 Declared At iari.res.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the results for the assistant main examination conducted on June 21, 2023. Candidates can now check their results on the official website iari.res.in.

To access the ICAR IARI main examination results, candidates must log in using their roll number and password, followed by the seven-digit captcha displayed on the screen. The results are available for viewing until December 1, allowing candidates ample time to check and download their scorecards.

For those eager to check their results, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official [IARI website](http://iari.res.in).

2. Navigate to the recruitment cell tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the link titled ‘Declaration of shortlisting status for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).’

4. You will be directed to a login page; enter your registration ID and password.

5. The ICAR IARI assistant main exam results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save and print the results for future reference.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the main examination have already been informed of their shortlisting status for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) through SMS and email. The CPT, an essential part of the selection process, comprises three modules: word processing, spreadsheet, and slide generation. Each module is time-restricted to 15 minutes and will be delivered sequentially. Failing to qualify the CPT will result in disqualification from further consideration for the assistant position.

This recruitment drive by ICAR aims to fill 462 assistant positions at Pay Level 6 within the organization.

