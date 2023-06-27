 ICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application corrections process was started on June 25. Candidates should note that they can make changes only in a few details in the application form.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
ICAR AIEEA 2023 | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 27 will close the window for candidates to make changes to their online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application, Candidates who have applied for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) can make changes in their applications at icar.nta.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can make the changes by visiting the official site.

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application corrections process was started on June 25. Candidates should note that they can make changes only in a few details in the application form.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Date:

NTA will be conducting the entrance exam in around 89 cities across the country on July 9. However, the date of advance city intimation and release of the ICAR AIEEA admit card will be announced son.

Direct link here to make changes here

Read Also
NTA Releases ICAR PG, PhD Exam Date; Check Details Here
article-image

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application correction process started on June 25.

Steps to edit applications for ICAR AIEEA 2023:

  • Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the application link

  • Key in your login details

  • Make changes to the application

  • Download and take print of the application for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in

NIMCET 2023 Result Announced at nimcet.in; Download Scorecard Here

NIMCET 2023 Result Announced at nimcet.in; Download Scorecard Here

NMC To Conduct Webinar on NExT Exam Today At 2:30 With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students

NMC To Conduct Webinar on NExT Exam Today At 2:30 With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students

National Statistics Day 2023: Remembering Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

National Statistics Day 2023: Remembering Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

#Watch|ABVP Workers Protest Again Delhi Govt's 'Mismanagement' Of Coaching Institutes

#Watch|ABVP Workers Protest Again Delhi Govt's 'Mismanagement' Of Coaching Institutes