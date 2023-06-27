ICAR AIEEA 2023: Application Correction Last Date Today at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2023 | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 27 will close the window for candidates to make changes to their online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application, Candidates who have applied for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) can make changes in their applications at icar.nta.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can make the changes by visiting the official site.

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application corrections process was started on June 25. Candidates should note that they can make changes only in a few details in the application form.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Date:

NTA will be conducting the entrance exam in around 89 cities across the country on July 9. However, the date of advance city intimation and release of the ICAR AIEEA admit card will be announced son.

Steps to edit applications for ICAR AIEEA 2023:

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link

Key in your login details

Make changes to the application

Download and take print of the application for future reference.