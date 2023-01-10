ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: Studied 12 hours a day, got off social media, Mumbai girl sacrificed leisures to secure AIR 2

ICAI CA Inter exam 2022 AIR 2 Tulika Jalan |

Mumbai-based Tulika Jalan, who lives in Goregaon, bagged AIR 2 with a score of 677/800 in the ICAI CA Inter exams 2022 November session. However, the journey didn’t do much mercy to her.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the CA Inter and CA Final exams today, January 10, on the official website- icai.org.

Tulika started studying in the month of February for her exam which was scheduled in November. “Initially it wasn’t very hectic, it was manageable. But towards the end, I had to sacrifice not only my social media usage but all my leisure activities,” said Jalan.

She further recalled studying for 10 to 12 hours a day since the very beginning, which helped her have a very strong foundation. The topper stated that her major strategy was just to understand concepts and to practice written tests as and when it was possible for her.

With a set plan for the coming years, the topper wants to start interning as a Chartered Accountant as internships are a must to pursue CA courses. Moreover, Jalan wishes to study a course that would help her become a well-rounded professional and add value to society.