ICAI CA Final results 2022: On cloud nine, AIR 1 Harsh Choudhary shares his path to success

New Delhi: Chartered Accountancy has always been an upwards and onward journey for ICAI CA Finals 2022 topper, Harsh Chowdhary, who scored 618/800 bagging the top rank nationwide. Harsh started out All India Rank(AIR) 13 in his ICAI Foundation Exam, whilst also scoring a whopping 92% in his class 12 boards.

"I was good at practically applying the concepts I learned, but spelling out the theory during the exams was my weak point. My mentors asked me to stay focused because they were already certain that I understood my concepts through and through," said Harsh, who went on to secure AIR 2 in his ICAI intermediate exam.

According to the topper, the exams are not as tough as they seem. Talking to The Free Press Journal, Harsh said, "Most people flounder when they refer to external syllabus instead of focusing on what was provided by the institute. The material ICAI provides is very extensive but it is worth the trouble as it has the answers to most of the questions asked in the exam."

Harsh finished his two year articleship from KPMG, an acclaimed firm which is a part of the big four. After bagging work experience and attending coaching classes, the New Delhi student set aside six months to study on his own when he spent 13 to 14 hours studying each day.

"I took ten-minute breaks after every two hours and regularly went out for walks while tuning into music, these habits kept me going," he explained. Shocked at his feats, Harsh's parents are elated to see him score so well, while trying to get used to his academic flair.