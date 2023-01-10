CA Results 2022: CA final, inter November results declared, check toppers here

CA Final exam passing marks are 40% in each subject and a total of 50% in both or one group. |

Mumbai: Today, on January 10, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations.

Students can now access the ICAI CA Inter and Final Results 2022 via icai.org and icai.nic.in. These tests were administered in November 2022. Harsh Choudhary received All India Rank 1 in today's CA Final results. He received 618 points out of a possible 700.

Read Also UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

As per the official notification, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. CA Final exam passing marks are 40% in each subject and a total of 50% in both or one group.

It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

In the CA Intermediate results released today, a total of 1,00,265 students appeared in Group A, with 21,244 passing. While 79,292 students took group B exams, only 19,380 passed. The overall pass rate for both groups is 12.72 percent.