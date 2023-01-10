ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: AIR 1 Diksha Goyal says, ‘Planned schedule was the key’

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022 AIR ! Diksha Goyal |

The Chartered Accountant exam journey has been hectic, yet interesting for the All India Rank 1 Diksha Goyal of the ICAI CA Intermediate November session exam 2022. According to the Haryana-based topper, who scored 693 marks out of 800, her “planned schedule” did wonders for her.

“I was done with the preparations of all eight subjects by the end of June 2022, which allowed me to have 4 complete months to concentrate just on revision,” said Diksha Goyal. The topper thinks that she could score AIR 1 just because she never gave up and was constantly motivated to study.

“I revised the entire portion twice and took about 150 mock tests, collectively, from my tutorials and by myself too,” she told the Free Press Journal. Goyal went into her final set of mocks thinking it was her actual exam. She sketched out a schedule that simulated the exact exam pattern of the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam 2022.

AIR 1, Goyal, is now looking forward to the 3-year articleship from either of the Big 4s - Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (E&Y), or Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) - before appearing for her CA final exams.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Results 2022 for the November Session Exam today, January 10, putting an end to the long wait for CA aspirants. The ICAI CA Results 2022 were declared at 9:00 am on the official website of ICAI- icai.org.