ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration Without Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At icai.org

Today, November 23, 2024, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams without charging a late fee. The registration forms can be turned in until November 26, 2024, however there will be a late fee. From November 27 to November 29, 2024, the form correction window will be open.

Exam forms can be found on the official website, icai.org, through the Self Service Portal (SSP).

Important Dates:

Registration Process Starts: November 11, 2024

Last Date without Late Fee: November 23, 2024

Last Date with Late Fee: November 26, 2024

Form Correction Window: November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Exam Dates:

Foundation Course Exam:

January 12, 2025

January 14, 2025

January 16, 2025

January 18, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group I):

January 11, 2025

January 13, 2025

January 15, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group II):

January 17, 2025

January 19, 2025

January 21, 2025

Application fees:

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹1500/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹2700/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres):

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): US$ 325

Both Groups/Unit 2: US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹2200/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹3400/-

Foundation Course Examination

For Indian Centres: ₹1500/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres): US$ 325

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres: ₹2200/-

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to icai.org or eservices.icai.org, the Self-Service Portal (SSP) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Step 2: Enter your password and user ID to complete the login process.

Step 3: Dashboard will appear on the screen and from the list of options that appears on the screen, choose "exam functions".

Step 4: From the navigation option on the left side of the screen, choose "apply for exam".

Step 5: Select "click here for intermediate exam form" instead of "click here for foundation exam."

Step 6: The ICAI CA Inter January Exam Form 2025 will be shown on the screen in real time.

Step 7: Enter all the necessary data.

Step 8: Submit after paying the application fees.

Step 9: Save the application form for later use.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit the official website to stay informed about all exam-related updates.