ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025: Registration Without Fees CLOSES Tomorrow; Apply NOW At icai.org

The CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2025 session registration will be closed by ICAI tomorrow, November 23, 2024. To finish the registration and application process for the January 2025 session exams, candidates can go to the ICAI Self-Service Portal.
The official website, icai.org, has the registration link for the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2025.
Important Dates:
Registration Process Starts: November 11, 2024
Last Date without Late Fee: November 23, 2024
Last Date with Late Fee: November 26, 2024
Form Correction Window: November 27 to November 29, 2024.
Exam Dates:
Foundation Course Exam:
January 12, 2025
January 14, 2025
January 16, 2025
January 18, 2025
Intermediate Course Examination (Group I):
January 11, 2025
January 13, 2025
January 15, 2025
Intermediate Course Examination (Group II):
January 17, 2025
January 19, 2025
January 21, 2025
Application fees:
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres:
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹1500/-
Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹2700/-
For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres):
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): US$ 325
Both Groups/Unit 2: US$ 500
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres:
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹2200/-
Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹3400/-
Foundation Course Examination
For Indian Centres: ₹1500/-
For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres): US$ 325
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres: ₹2200/-
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Self-Service Portal (SSP), icai.org or eservices.icai.org.
Step 2: Enter your user ID and password to finish the login procedure.
Step 3: The screen will display the student dashboard.
Step 4: Select "exam functions" from the list of options displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Select "apply for exam" from the navigation menu on the left side of the screen.
Step 6: Click "click here for intermediate exam form" or "click here for foundation exam."
Step 7: The screen will display the ICAI CA Inter January Exam Form 2025 in real time.
Step 8: Enter all the required information
Step 9: Pay the application fees and submit.
Step 10: Download and save the application form for future reference.
To learn about all exam-related updates, eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.