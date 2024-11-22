ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025: Registration Without Fees CLOSES Tomorrow; Apply NOW At icai.org

The CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2025 session registration will be closed by ICAI tomorrow, November 23, 2024. To finish the registration and application process for the January 2025 session exams, candidates can go to the ICAI Self-Service Portal.

The official website, icai.org, has the registration link for the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2025.

Important Dates:

Registration Process Starts: November 11, 2024

Last Date without Late Fee: November 23, 2024

Last Date with Late Fee: November 26, 2024

Form Correction Window: November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Exam Dates:

Foundation Course Exam:

January 12, 2025

January 14, 2025

January 16, 2025

January 18, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group I):

January 11, 2025

January 13, 2025

January 15, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group II):

January 17, 2025

January 19, 2025

January 21, 2025

Application fees:

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹1500/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹2700/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres):

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): US$ 325

Both Groups/Unit 2: US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹2200/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹3400/-

Foundation Course Examination

For Indian Centres: ₹1500/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres): US$ 325

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres: ₹2200/-

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Self-Service Portal (SSP), icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password to finish the login procedure.

Step 3: The screen will display the student dashboard.

Step 4: Select "exam functions" from the list of options displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select "apply for exam" from the navigation menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 6: Click "click here for intermediate exam form" or "click here for foundation exam."

Step 7: The screen will display the ICAI CA Inter January Exam Form 2025 in real time.

Step 8: Enter all the required information

Step 9: Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 10: Download and save the application form for future reference.

To learn about all exam-related updates, eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.