ICAI CA 2023: May-June application correction window closes tomorrow; read more

Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the Chartered Accountant (CA) May-June 2023 application correction window tomorrow, on Friday, March 10. Candidates must visit the official website - icai.org, to make changes to their CA May-June exam 2023 application form.

To correct the ICAI CA May-June 2023 application forms:

Candidates must go to the official ICAI website - icai.org Click on the application correction link which will redirect you to a new page. Click on e-services link and proceed to login. Make the required edits to the application that will appear on the screen and submit.

The form correction window is open until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

The CA May-June 2023 exam admit card will be released by ICAI approximately 15 days before the exam.

The Foundation course exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The Inter-course examination for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, and the Inter-course examination for Group 2 will be held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18. The final course exam for Group 1 will be on May 2, 4, 7 and 9 and Group 2 will be on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.