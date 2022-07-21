ICAI CA declares Intermediate Results for May 2022; meet the toppers

ICAI CA intermediate results for May session out on icai.org; Here's how to check | File Photo

Today, July 21, 2022, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Intermediate May 2022 results. The ICAI's icaiexams.icai.org and icai.nic.in official websites both offer downloads of the CA Inter result for May 2022.

By entering their PIN number and birthdate while logging into their registered accounts, candidates can download the ICAI CA Inter result for May 2022. The CA Inter merit list and pass percentage for the May 2022 session will also be made public by the institute.

In February 2022, the ICAI published the list of top 3 CA Intermediate students for the May session. Ranjan Kabra from Aurangabad ranked first, followed by Nishita Bothra (AIR 2) from Guwahati, and Kunal Kamal Hardwani (AIR 3) from Nagpur.

Those applicants who received the highest scores on their first try are considered to be among the top three rank holders. For each session, a separate list of CA Intermediate 2022's top students will be made public.

How do I download the CA Inter May 2022 results?

Visit the ICAI examination's official website, icai.nic.in. Select the link for the CA Intermediate result 2022. Log in with your PIN number, birthdate, or application number. The screen will show the CA Inter results for May 2022. Save the scorecard to your computer by downloading it.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams for the May 2022 session were administered in an offline test center manner from May 14 to May 31, 2022. On July 15, 2022, the CA Final outcome was already announced. The CA Foundation outcome for May 2022 is expected to be announced soon.

