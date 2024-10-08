IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

IBPS PO PET 2024 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Probationary Officers Prelims Exam (CRP PO/MT- XIV for Vacancies of 2024–25) admit card for Pre Exam Training (PET) has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can check and obtain their IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2024 from the official website, ibps.in. Up till October 12, the IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2024 can be found on the official website.

How to download?

Candidates can use their registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth to download their IBPS PO Admit Card.



-Go to the bank's official website, ibps.in.

-Click the link labelled "Online Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities.

-Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-PO/MTs-XIV" on the homepage.

-Enter your birthdate and registration number to log in.

-Your IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2024 will show up on your screen after you click "Submit."

Read Also IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check

-On the day of the exam, download the admit card and print it out.

Important dates:

IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2024: October 7, 2024

IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training: October 7, 2024 till October 12, 2024

IBPS PO Exam Date 2024: October 19, 2024 till October 20, 2024

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2024: November 30, 2024

IBPS PO PET 2024



October 19 and 20 of 2024 are set aside for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam. The date of the 2024 IBPS PO Mains exam is November 30, 2024.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) holds the IBPS PO Exam each year to choose qualified applicants for the position of Probationary Officer in various Indian public sector banks.