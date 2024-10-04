 IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
6,128 clerk positions are expected to be filled after the Mains Exam, which is open to candidates who cleared the prelims exam.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
IIBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 | website

The scorecards for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 is now out by the Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS), giving applicants access to their section-specific marks. On October 4, 2024, the scorecards was posted on the official website, www.ibps.in.

How to check?

By logging in with their registration number and password, candidates can view their scores.

HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
'Its Scary, A Nightmare': Anurag Kashyap Praises Ananya Panday’s 'Career Best' Performance In CTRL
'Its Scary, A Nightmare': Anurag Kashyap Praises Ananya Panday’s 'Career Best' Performance In CTRL

-Visit ibps.in, the official website.
-To view the results of the online preliminary exam for CRP-Clerks-XIII, click the link.
-Log in to the new page now.
-Verify the 2024 IBPSC Clerk Prelims Marks.
-Download the document, then print it out for your records.

IBPS Clerk exam 2024

The main examination for those who made the short list is set for October 13, 2024. The admit card for the same is anticipated by next week.

BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
article-image

Earlier, the IBPS Clerk prelims result 2024 was declared. Individuals who took the exam can access their results by visiting the official website.

How to check prelims result?

-Go to the bank's official website.

-Go to the "CRP-Clerks-XIV-Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIV" home page and click the result link.
-A login screen will appear, requiring you to provide your birthdate, registration/roll number, and other information.
-Your screen will display the status of your result.
-Print the outcome of the calculation.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024.

