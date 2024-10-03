 BTEUP 2024 Result Declared; Check Full Details HERE
Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
BTEUP 2024 | Representative Image

The scrutiny results of the odd semester exams conducted in December 2023 would be made public, according to a statement released by the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP). At bteup.ac.in, the official BTEUP website, students can now view their results and get their semester marksheets online.

Students can request a re-evaluation or scrutiny if they are unhappy with their BTEUP findings. Re-evaluation entails the examiner going over the answer sheets in detail, which could result in updated scores.

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester exams conducted in December 2023. The results incorporates multiple categories such as UFM Odd Semester December, UFM Special Back Paper December, Pharmacy Special Back Paper December, UFM Pharmacy Special Back Paper December, Revaluation Odd Semester December, Scrutiny Odd Semester December, Odd Semester December and Special Back Paper December.

How to check?

-Go to bteup.ac.in, the official website of BTEUP. On the "Result" section, click.
-Choose the right exam type and course (probably "Scrutiny Odd Semester December - 2023").
-Type in your birthdate and enrolment number.
-To see your results, click "Search".
-Save the marksheet in PDF format for your documentation.

BTEUP 2024

Students at various Uttar Pradesh colleges can receive technical education from the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, or BTEUP. The Board offers over sixty courses in total, including a range of technical specialisations. Among them are over thirty courses in computer science, automotive, civil, and mechanical engineering.

