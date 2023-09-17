IBPS Clerk Results Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Results Out | Representative image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Result 2023 on September 14. Those candidates who participated in the Online Prelims Exam for CRP-Clerks-XIII can now access and retrieve their preliminary examination results via the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS conducted the Clerk Prelims Examination 2023 on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023, at various examination centres across the nation. Candidates need to log in using their registration number or roll number, along with their password or date of birth (in DD-MM-YY format), to check their results, through the official website mentioned above.

Direct Link to download result

IBPS will fill up a total of 4545 vacancies in the participating banks. Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will have to appear for the IBPS Clerk Main Examination, 2023 that is slated for October 2023.

Candidates are advised to check out the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for further details and updates related to the prelims results.

Read Also IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Result 2023:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Then click on CRP Clerical Cadre on the homepage.

After that click on Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIII and go to the link given for result status.

Candidates need to put login credentials and then click on submit.

IBPS Clerk 2023 prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2023 and take its printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)