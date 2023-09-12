SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Starts At sbi.co.in, Check Vacancies Here; Direct Link

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 | SBI

The State Bank of India has released the notification for thee SBI PO Recruitment 2023 on September 7th. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) post through the official website at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2023 is September 27, 2023. In order to apply online for the SBI PO recruitment, candidates will be required to sign in at the official website and register themselves.

According to the notification the organization will fill a total of 2000 posts for the post of PO.

Exam Date:

The preliminary exam will be held in November 2023.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2023.

Age Limit for SBI PO 2023

The age limit of the applicant should be between 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

Steps to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link available for PO recruitment.

Log in using your credentials and proceed with filling up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents as asked and make the payment of online application fees.

Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

Take a printout of the form for further use.