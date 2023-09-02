IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Admit Card 2023 today, September 1. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination for the post of Probationary Officer Group "A" (Scale-I) can download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in.

The last date to download the admit card from the website is September 10, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their Registration No / Roll No or Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Registration no. and Password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

The online main exam for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) will be conducted on September 10, 2023. Applicants can refer to the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets online. A direct link is also shared below for the same.

Steps to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for "Online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I)."

A new window will appear, enter your login details and submit.

Your IBPS PO hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take its printout for further reference.

