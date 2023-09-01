IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in; Details Inside

IBPS RRB PO XII admit Card Out On ibps.in, Details Here | Representational Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) today, i.e. September 1, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the main examination from the official website at www.ibps.in.

Following that, the online Main examination for the post of recruitment to the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) in the regional rural banks is set to be conducted on September 10. Below are the steps to download the admit card

Steps to download admit card for IBPS RRB:

1. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

3. On the homepage, click on the online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I)

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In addition, candidates are adviced to visit the official website for more information and updated guidelines.

