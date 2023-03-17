 IAF Agniveervayu 2023 registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; apply till March 31
IAF Agniveervayu 2023 registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; apply till March 31

The registration process Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 starts today, on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply till March 31 through the official website at www.agnipathvayu.cdac.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The Indian Air Force(IAF) has opened applications for male and female candidates to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU.

The registration process Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 starts today, on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply till March 31 through the official website at www.agnipathvayu.cdac.

The examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

“Online registration commences from 17 March 2023 till 31 March 2023”, reads the official website.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates must have been born between June 26, 2006, and December 26, 2002.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The examination fee of ₹250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Candidate should enter the AADHAAR number in theonline application. Candidates from J&K, Assam and Meghalaya are exempted from the same, if not having an AADHAAR card.

