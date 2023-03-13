 IAF releases AFCAT (I) 2023 result on its website; check here for more details
The AFCAT examination was conducted on 24 , 25 and 26 Feb 2023 across centers throughout the nation.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
AFCAT I 2023 result out | IAF

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 results on Monday, March 13.

The AFCAT result is available on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 1 2023 can check their result on the website, logging with their ID/password.

The AFCAT examination was conducted on 24 , 25 and 26 Feb 2023 across centers throughout the nation.

The official website states, “AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login".

article-image

AFCAT(1) 2023 result: steps to check the result

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage click on “AFCAT 01/2023 Result"

A new screen will appear, put your login credentials

Check your result on the screen

Download and take the printout of the results for future reference.

Direct link to check result, click here.

