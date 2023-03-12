NIFT declares Result for 2023, click to know

NIFT Result 2023 are out | Unsplash | Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Saturday, March 10, 2023, released the NIFT Result 2023.

The interested students can download the NIFT General Ability Test 2023 result from the official website at nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) has been conducted for admission to BDes and BFTech programmes.

Some students have alleged that the site was down and crashing as well on Saturday. The students can now check the result who were having trouble earlier. The result has been uploaded on the website and students can check it via logging into their respective account.

The exam was conducted on February 5, 2023 and the answer keys for GAT was released on February 22, 2023.

Steps to check result

Visit the official website.

Click on this tab CLICK HERE TO VIEW GAT ANSWER KEY

On the Sign in tab, Enter your email and password.

The result page will appear and with the help of your roll number check your result.

Download and take a printout for further uses.