NBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today on March 10, 2023.
Candidates can check the NEET MDS result 2023 at official website- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
The NEET MDS cut-off 2022 is
For general category - 263
For SC/ST/OBC- 227
For UR-PWD- 245.
NEET MDS 2023 admit card was released on February 23, 2023 meanwhile the NEET MDS exam commenced on March 1, 2023.
Steps to check NEET MDS results 2023
Visit the official website provided above.
Click on the 'check NEET MDS 2023 result'
The NEET MDS PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your roll number.
Check result and download the NEET MDS result pdf.
After the NEET MDS results are declared, the directorate general of health services (DGHS) will begin the NEET MDS 2023 counselling.
Seats will be allotted on the basis of NEET MDS 2023 result, merit position, reservation and other criteria.
