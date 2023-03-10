e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result

NBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today on March 10, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
The NEET MDS results are out | Representative Image

Candidates can check the NEET MDS result 2023 at official website- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS cut-off 2022 is

For general category - 263

For SC/ST/OBC- 227

For UR-PWD- 245.

NEET MDS 2023 admit card was released on February 23, 2023 meanwhile the NEET MDS exam commenced on March 1, 2023.

Steps to check NEET MDS results 2023

Visit the official website provided above.

Click on the 'check NEET MDS 2023 result'

The NEET MDS PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Enter your roll number.

Check result and download the NEET MDS result pdf.

article-image

After the NEET MDS results are declared, the directorate general of health services (DGHS) will begin the NEET MDS 2023 counselling.

Seats will be allotted on the basis of NEET MDS 2023 result, merit position, reservation and other criteria.

