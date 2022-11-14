Hyderabad: Five students arrested in assault, ragging case

Photo: Representative Image |

Hyderabad: Police have arrested five students of ICFAI Business School (IBS) after a junior student was allegedly physically assaulted by them in the college hostel.

Shankarpally police had booked a total of 12 students under various sections of the IPC and TS Prohibition of Ragging Act. The case was registered after a junior student from the college complained to the police that a group of senior students came to his room in the college hostel and brutally thrashed him.

"Out of the ten accused, five are Muslims and five are non-Muslims. There was also negligence from the college management in initiating the action upon the students immediately after receiving a complaint from the victim student," the police said.

"So far, five accused have been arrested and the search for the other five is on. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Imad, Sohail, Varshit, Ganesh and Vasudev Varma and they have been taken into custody," police added.

After finding the negligence on the college management's part, the police said the management will also be booked in the FIR.

"FIR is being altered and more relevant sections will be added and college management's name will also be added. Further investigation is under way," said the police.