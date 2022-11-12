Hyderabad viral video: Student thrashed over 'Comment on Prophet Muhammad', threatened to kill | Twitter video grab

Hyderabad: Days after a spine chilling ragging video emerged from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, another video has emerged from a renowned business school in Hyderabad.

In the video, a student is seen getting beaten up brutally by a group of boys who are reportedly from the same college.

Instagram chat with a girl landed him in controversy

As per a complaint filed by the BBA LLB 1st year student, this happened with him because of an Instagram personal chat he had with one of her college mates which was circulated to other groups. The girl was reportedly insulted by what he had said about Prophet Muhammad after which she circulated the chat with her friends. The boy had quoted Prophet's example while discussing a sensitive issue.

The complainant says at least 15-20 boys entered his room on November 1, and beat him up brutally. In one of the videos in circulation, the boy's face is covered in powder. In his complaint he has said that he was made to swallow powder and kicked in his testicles. He was also threatened to be killed if he opened his mouth about the incident.

The Shankarpally police station has registered a case against the culprits under the provisions of 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), R/W 149, IPC and Sec 4(I), (II), and (III) of the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act and Investigation is under progress. The accused are in custody.