HSSC CET Main Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Final Key And Results Awaited

HSSC CET Main Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is set to close the objection window for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) main answer key on February 2. The opportunity to raise objections will only be available until 5 PM today.

Candidates who took the CET main exam and have concerns about the answer key can submit their objections by visiting hssc.gov.in.

Following objections from candidates, the commission will issue the final answer key for the HSSC CET exam. The HSSC CET result will be declared concurrently with the final answer key release.

On January 29, 2024, the HSSC CET main answer key was released for groups 20, 44, and 50

Candidates can access the HSSC group C answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the HSSC CET answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the group C vacancies link.

Step 4: The CET answer key will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the HSSC CET group C answer key and print it for reference.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will fill a total of 31,529 group C vacancies across different government departments, boards, and corporations through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written exam, which carries a weightage of 97.5%, as well as their social-economic criteria and experience, which carries a weightage of 2.5%.