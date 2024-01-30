HSSC Releases Answer Key for Group C CET Mains Exam 2024, Check How To Download | Representative Image

The HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) Mains Answer Key for Group C vacancies was released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on January 29. The Mains Answer Key for Groups No. 20, 44, and 50 has been made available. Candidates can assess their performance and determine their approximate exam marks with the aid of the answer key.

On the official website, hssc.gov.in, candidates who took the HSSC CET mains test can now download their answer key.

Those who wish to voice complaints in the interim may do so by adhering to the guidelines given within the designated objection window.

How to download?

Go to hssc.gov.in, the HSSC's official website.

Locate and choose the "HSSC CET Mains answer key" link on the homepage.

After that, select the link labeled "Group C vacancies (Groups No. 20, 44, 50)".

The screen will display the HSSC CET Group C Mains Answer Key 2024.

Examine and get the 2024 Mains Answer Key.

On January 23, 2024, the commission announced the admission card for the CET Group C Mains test. Beginning on March 16, 2023, and ending on April 5, 2023, was the registration period for the same.

Screening Process

The commission hopes to fill 31,529 group C positions in various Haryana government agencies, boards, and enterprises through this recruitment campaign. The selection of candidates will be contingent upon meeting socioeconomic requirements, experience (2.5 percent weighted), and written exam results (97.5 percent weighted).

The candidate who is older will be given priority over a younger candidate if there are multiple candidates with the same total marks (from written examination/skill test and Socio-Economic Criteria marks), as per the official notice. It's important to note that while there are no penalties for wrong answers, 0.97 points will be deducted for unanswered questions.

HSSC CET Mains Exam

The date of the HSSC CET Mains exam was January 28, 2024. It took place in two shifts and was done offline. There were two shifts scheduled: the first from 10:15 am to 12:00 pm and the second from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates may voice any complaints they may have about the HSSC CET 2024 preliminary answer key between tomorrow, January 31, and February 2, up to 5:00 p.m.