JKSSB Releases Answer Key for Accounts Assistant Exam 2024; Direct Link Here | Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the answer key for the Accounts Assistant, Finance Department position. Aspirants can access the answer key on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The written exam for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant, which was OMR-based, took place on January 28, 2024. Candidates have the opportunity to challenge the answer key within three working days starting from January 29, by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Objections will only be accepted through offline mode.

If the objection is deemed valid, the Answer Key will be adjusted for all candidates. Individual candidates will not be notified about whether their objection has been accepted or not.

The hiring process is underway for 972 positions as Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department, UT Cadre, as announced in Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Click here for direct link.

Read Also Bihar Governor Announces Commitment To Provide 10 Lakh Government Jobs

To download the 2024 Accounts Assistant answer key, follow these steps:

1. Visit jkssb.nic.in, the official website.

2. Click on 'What's New'.

3. Then, click on 'Provisional Answer key Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant'.

4. The answer key will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy of the answer key.

6. If you have any objections, raise them accordingly.