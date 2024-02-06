HSSC CET Group C Result 2024 Declared; Check Steps Here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted in 2023 on February 6, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Group C recruitment examination can now view their results on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

In an official notice, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission emphasized that the results are organized by roll numbers and not by merit. It also clarified that the selection of candidates mentioned is independent of their socio-economic marks. The notice assures candidates that seniority will be established once the recruitment process for Advt. No. 3/2023 is finalized.

Here are the key dates and steps to download the HSSC CET Result 2024:

Examination Dates:

CET: November 5 and 6, 2022

Skill Tests: December 30 and 31, 2023; January 6 and 7, 2024; January 14, 2024

Result Declaration Date:

February 6, 2024

Steps to Download the Result:

Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the final result tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Declaration of Result for the Group C posts of 59 categories in various departments against Advt. No. 3/2023" link.

The result, arranged in ascending order of roll numbers, will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates are urged to visit the official website promptly and follow the outlined steps to access their results.