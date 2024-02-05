SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Result Soon: What's Next for Qualifying Candidates?

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024

The results of the SBI Clerk Recruitment Prelims Exam 2024 are anticipated to be released by the State Bank of India in the near future. Upon release, examinees will have the opportunity to obtain their results from the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary examination occurred on multiple dates in January 2024, commencing on January 5 and concluding on January 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,773 candidates for the post of Junior Associate.

Based on multiple media sources, it is anticipated that SBI will announce the results by the end of January 2024. Aspirants are eagerly anticipating the publication of the scorecards to take part in the following recruitment phases.

After the SBI releases the results, candidates can access their scorecards on the official website at sbi.co.in/careers. The SBI will also publish a merit list of successful candidates eligible to take the SBI Clerk Main exam.

How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024?

Go to the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers or use the provided link.

Scroll down on the homepage and locate the section titled "Current Openings.

Navigate through the notification page and find the information related to the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)

Click on the link that says "Preliminary Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on 05th, 06th, 11th & 12th January 2024." (INACTIVE)

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Input your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the login box. After entering the captcha code, click on the “Submit” button.

Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen, showing the qualifying status and marks scored.

SBI Clerk Local language test

Once the SBI Clerk Main exam results are announced, a new merit list will be created for candidates who qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process. The SBI Clerk Local Language Test is designed for those who clear the Main exam but did not study the local language during their 10th or 12th grade.

If the language was a part of their previous education, they are exempt from the test. SBI conducts this proficiency assessment before employment, and failing it results in disqualification from joining the bank. This ensures that candidates can effectively communicate in the local language within the banking environment.