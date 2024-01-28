SBI Releases Admit Card for SCO Exam 2024, Interview Schedule Announced | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the admit card for the SBI SCO (Specialist Cadre Officer) Exam 2024. Applicants can access and download their hall tickets from the official website - sbi.co.in.

The SBI SCO Admit Card 2024 can be obtained through candidate login on the website until February 2, 2024. Additionally, the SBI has announced the interview schedule for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 for non-written and amended exam posts.

Interviews for the recruitment will take place from January 30 to February 3, 2024, with candidates required to report at their respective interview centres from 09:30 am onwards.

To download the SBI SCO Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit sbi.co.in, go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage,

Find the link to download the admit card,

Log in using registration number and date of birth,

Verify the details on the admit card

Download and print multiple copies for future use.

The SCO Recruitment 2024 by SBI aims to fill 439 vacancies for various positions such as assistant manager, deputy manager, chief manager, assistant general manager, project manager, and managers in its branches across the country.

The selection process for different posts under the SBI SCO Recruitment includes online written examinations followed by interviews, while for some posts, it involves shortlisting and interviews. For further details on the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website.