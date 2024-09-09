HPCL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 100 Positions At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

HRRL |

HPCL Recruitment 2024: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Rajasthan Refinery Limited is currently hiring for posts of Junior Executive, Assistant Account Officer, and Assistant Engineer. A total number of 100 positions are up for the grabs.

The candidates who are interested need to register themselves. The application form has been made available on the official website at www.hrrl.in.

The deadline for candidates to apply for the above-mentioned recruitment process is October 4, 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Application Details

Online applications may be submitted between 0900 on September 5, 2024, and 2359 on October 4, 2024 (inclusive of any applicable application fees).

Applications that are not in the required format or contain inaccurate or incomplete information will not be accepted.

The online application's supplied email address and mobile number (ideally Whatsapp) must be active for a minimum of one year. Applicants must use valid email addresses that they have created for themselves. Applications using fictitious or pseudonymous email addresses will face legal repercussions.

No changes will be accepted, and all information provided in the online form will be considered final.

For any reason, if an incomplete application is submitted with the application fee, the candidate's candidacy will be canceled and the application fee will be lost. No more correspondence or discussion on the subject will be accepted.

As instructed by HRRL, candidates must provide documentary proof of their eligibility during the shortlisting and selection process within the allotted time. Any discrepancy between the information provided in the application form and the name, experience, qualification, or other criteria of the documents will result in disqualification at any point.

Application Fee

There is an application fee for every position. Candidates who are PwBD, SC, or ST are excused from paying the application fee.

Candidates who fall under the categories of UR, OBCNCL, or EWS must pay a non-refundable amount of ₹1180/-plus any applicable payment gateway charges (application fee of ₹1000/-plus GST@18%, or ₹180/-plus any applicable payment gateway charges).

Payment methods: Credit card, debit card, UPI, and net banking The payment status will automatically update to "Your Transaction is successfully completed" after the application fee is paid online and is successfully received within two days of the payment date.