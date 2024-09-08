Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!

RSSB |

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting a hiring campaign in order to recruit for various positions.

The Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 will be administered on October 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 2 different shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 474 positions are up for grabs, 194 of which are for stenographers and 280 of which are grade II personal assistant positions.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The admit cards for the above-mentioned exam will be released soon on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.