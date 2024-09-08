 Uttarakhand UKPSC Recruitment Exam 2024: Apply For 182 Vacant Positions NOW!
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) application window for the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination is open. Eligible candidates who cleared the prelims can apply via psc.uk.gov.in.

Updated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
UKPSC Recruitment Exam 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination 2024 application window is currently open. The candidates who managed to clear the preliminary examination are eligible to take the main exam. The preliminary exam results were released on August 28, 2024.

The application form has been made available to the public on the UKPSC's official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

"It is hereby informed that Advertisement No. A-2/E-1/PCS/2023-24, dated 14 March 2024, Corrigendum No. 116/23/E-01/DR/PCS/2023-24, dated 01 July 2024, and Corrigendum No. 120/23/E-01/DR/PCS/2023-24, dated 03 July, 2024, with 182 posts advertised under Uttarakhand Combined State CIBIL/Senior Subordinate Services Examination-2024 on 14 July 2024. The preliminary examination result has been declared vide release number 142/08/PCS(Pre-24)/G-2/2024-25, dated August 28, 2024," the official notification read.

This recruitment campaign is being conducted in order to fill out about 182 vacancies for various positions.

Candidates who have been deemed successful in the preliminary exam are required to select the city for the main exam as well as pay the examination fee. In order to do this, candidates must ensure that they exercise their right to choose the city and deposit the examination fee by the deadline for the main exam on the Commission's website, psc.uk.gov.in, using the link provided.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

The last date to apply for the recruitment process is September 21, 2024. The main test is scheduled for November 16 to 19, 2024.

There will be multiple locations for the exam in Haldwani and Haridwar.

