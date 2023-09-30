How Boarding School Experience Set the Stage For My Future

Namita Mehta, President, The Red Pen. |

As we prepare for the inaugural The Red Pen World Boarding School Fair, my mind drifts back to my time as a student at Charterhouse, a British boarding school, where I embarked on a journey of academic growth and self-discovery. Here are a few experiences that left an indelible mark on my journey and continue to shape my life.

Learning independence

I grew up in a close-knit Indian joint family in Hong Kong. Even as a child, the thrill of adventure and the desire to do something different always exhilarated me. So, I was overjoyed when my family decided to send me to a boarding school in the UK for grades 11 and 12. While growing up, I had devoured every book in the Malory Towers series, which depicted life at an English boarding school. In my mind, I was already Darrell Rivers, the story's protagonist. Besides that, I grew up in British Hong Kong, so adapting to life in the UK would be a breeze. Little did I realise that my life was on the brink of a 360-degree transformation.

The first thing to take me by surprise was the sheer variety of British accents—some nearly impossible to comprehend. Understanding the “Beaks" (our term for teachers) became a challenge, and for the first month, I was homesick. However, despite their incomprehensibility, the beaks were kind and supportive.

The house system at Charterhouse played a pivotal role in building connections. My housemates and I spent our breaks, meal times, and homework sessions together and created bonds that have endured to this day. I learned to manage my time efficiently, academically and in extracurricular activities. Whether staying up late to study or indulging in late-night conversations with the girls in the dorm about Club night or weekend plans, I was in charge of my choices. This newfound independence was empowering. That feeling remains with me today and inspires me as I strive to elevate The Red Pen to new heights.

Exploring the power of community

The true essence of belonging to a community came to me at boarding school. From singing in the chapel choir to participating in water volleyball battles at the Queen's Sports Centre, every activity taught me something new. I plunged headfirst into theatrical productions, earned the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, and joined a Scottish dancing club.

Amidst all these incredible moments, one chapter stood out. I represented my school for the "Inner Cities Young People's Project”, a two-day workshop of conversations with peers from diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. My voice, a tapestry woven from my Indian heritage, childhood in Hong Kong, and current life in a British boarding school, resonated with participants. I found my voice at boarding school and learned to plan effectively. When challenges arose, as they invariably do, I discovered an innate knack for problem-solving.

The community engagements at boarding school also paved the way for my career as an educational counsellor. Drawing from my experiences, I now guide and support students on their educational journeys, helping them navigate the world of academia.

Unearthing leadership amidst challenges

In my second year at Charterhouse, an extraordinary opportunity unfolded before me. I was entrusted with a leadership position as the Deputy Head of House. I was the only girl in Saunderites to hold such a position. The initial reaction from my male peers was, to put it mildly, not too enthusiastic. They weren’t particularly pleased at the prospect of a 'girl' assuming a leadership role. Thankfully, I had unwavering support from my House Master, Mr. Peterken, and his wife, Claire. Their encouragement and guidance were a pillar of strength during these testing times.

As time passed, I held my ground and won over my fellow housemates. It was a transformational journey marked by resilience and determination to prove that gender should never be a barrier to effective leadership. Through my actions, I was able to bridge the initial divide and foster a sense of camaraderie and unity within the house. As President of The Red Pen today, I leverage this experience to lead confidently, undeterred by gender biases.

Paving the way to Oxford

I embarked on a formidable academic journey at Charterhouse, tackling a staggering 4.5 A Levels. My subjects included biology, chemistry, mathematics, and German, with history playing a cameo role at the A/S level. My decision to tackle biology, chemistry, and mathematics wasn't because I loved science. It was a visceral response to my FOMO. I knew bypassing these subjects would narrow potential career paths, so I chose them to pursue them.

During this time, I stumbled upon an unexpected love affair – with chemistry. My chemistry mentors, Dr. Hoskins and Mr. Shuttleworth, catalysed my newfound passion. Before I knew it, I received an exclusive invitation to partake in extra Oxbridge classes in chemistry and biology. To further stoke the flames of my newfound passion, I eagerly participated in the biology and chemistry Olympiads at school to push the boundaries of my scientific understanding. Boarding school set my course towards the University of Oxford, where I delved into molecular and cellular biochemistry.

The experience of attending a boarding school is profoundly enriching. It provides students with a strong foundation for personal and academic growth. If you’re considering a boarding school education for your child, attend the World Boarding School Fair. This in-person event enables families with children between kindergarten and grade 12 to engage one-on-one with 20+ boarding schools from the UK, Switzerland, India, Singapore, New Zealand and several other countries. You can compare curriculum options, admission prerequisites, timelines, specialised facilities, pastoral care, and vibrant boarding life across diverse institutions.

World Boarding School Fair in Mumbai at St. Regis on Saturday, October 7, and in Delhi at JW Marriott on Sunday, October 8? Register here: bit.ly/world_boarding_school_fair_2023

The author is the President, The Red Pen, a leading independent education consultancy.

