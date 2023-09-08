Expert Explains How International Boarding Schools Prepare Students For Globalised World

Kimberly Dixit, CEO and Co-Founder, The Red Pen talks about the value that international boarding schools hold | Special Arrangement

In an increasingly interconnected world, the role of education in shaping global citizens has never been more crucial. International boarding schools stand at the forefront of this mission, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and mindsets needed to thrive in a globalised society.

International boarding schools instill cultural sensitivity

International boarding schools are microcosms of the world. With students from around the globe, these schools offer a unique environment for cultural immersion and understanding. Students from international boarding schools have a higher cultural sensitivity, which is an asset in today's globalised workforce.

Peter Clague, Headmaster of Bromsgrove School, says, “A panoply of 53 nationalities makes Bromsgrove’s culture vibrant and real. There is no better environment to teach mutual respect and understanding. I sincerely believe that schools such as ours are an antidote to the tensions and intolerance that plague the world.”

Several international boarding schools also host multicultural programmes. For instance, Cardiff Sixth Form College, UK, hosts an annual event that celebrates the 43 nationalities of their students. Canford School, UK, leverages its international partnerships and takes its students on trips to schools in different countries. Similarly, Kent College Canterbury, UK, also organises international school trips. Year Eight students recently visited Barcelona and attended a tapas workshop, while 10 students from Kent College Cairo stayed on the Junior School campus in the UK.

Globally recognised curricula

International boarding schools offer more than just a standard education; they provide globally recognised curricula that provide students with valuable credentials for further studies. Alongside national curricula, these schools often embrace international programmes such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) or the A Level, which offer a broader worldview while fostering critical thinking, intercultural understanding, and community engagement.

For example, Neerja Modi School (NMS) in India offers the Cambridge International Primary Programme for grades one to five and the Cambridge International Secondary Programme for grades six to eight. NMS students in grades nine and 10 follow the IGCSE Programme and then pursue the IB curriculum in grades 11 and 12. Macleans College, New Zealand, offers the National Certificate of Educational Achievement and the Cambridge Assessment International Education qualifications in Years 12 and 13. Whereas Surval Montreux, Switzerland offers the American High School Diploma and the UK IGCSE and A Level courses. Merchiston Castle School, UK, offers GCSE, A Level, and Scottish qualifications.

Value of multilingual education

Multilingualism is a crucial skill in a globalised world. International boarding schools recognise this and often prioritise language learning. For instance, the Swiss International Scientific School Dubai is a bilingual IB school offering instruction in two languages. Two classroom teachers, speaking English and French or German, co-teach the Early Years and Primary Years Programmes. Secondary students can also graduate with a Bilingual Diploma or an Advanced Bilingual Diploma.

United World Colleges (UWC) graduates are proficient in multiple languages, thanks to the language programmes offered by the school. Shawnigan Lake School, Canada, offers flexible French, Spanish, Standard Chinese, and AP courses. Apart from English as an Additional Language (EAL) and Intensive English as an Additional Language (IEAL), Epsom College Malaysia has additional language classes in Bahasa Malay, French, Mandarin and Spanish.

The linguistic diversity offered by international boarding schools opens doors to careers worldwide and fosters effective communication on a global scale.

Global networking opportunities

Boarding schools offer an array of extracurricular activities and clubs that foster global networking. These activities create connections that can last a lifetime. Alumni networks, in particular, play a vital role. For instance, Lakefield College School, Canada , hosts an annual Regatta Day where students, alumni, and families gather for an unforgettable celebration.

Caterham School, UK, has a strong global alumni network called the Old Caterhamians Association that encourages members to guide and support current students and alumni. Westonbirt School, UK, has a 93-year-old alumni association that connects former students and staff worldwide to help current students through initiatives like the Memorial Bursary, mentoring, and career events.

Nurturing leadership and global citizenship

Leadership development is a cornerstone of many boarding school programmes. The Global Citizenship Programme at Wellington College International, Pune, plays a pivotal role in shaping students' understanding of their place in the world and guides them as they transition into empowered social change-makers. Harrow International School, Bengaluru, India, hosts expeditions to promote cultural awareness. As part of its curriculum, Gordonstoun, UK, has a specially designed course in International and Spiritual Citizenship (ISC), which covers spiritual development, health education, environmental issues and life skills in an international context. Gordonstoun is one of the founding schools of the Round Square organisation – a worldwide network of innovative schools in 50 countries across six continents. Round Square schools emphasise IDEALS: Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership, and Service.

Career exploration

Boarding schools provide comprehensive career counselling and guidance. The exposure to international experiences and the emphasis on critical thinking make students highly attractive to universities and employers worldwide. Lancing College, UK, for instance, hosts career fairs with experts from law, engineering, financial services, medicine, biosciences, arts and media, and business and management. St. Lawrence, UK, on the other hand, invites alumni members to offer work experience, mentorship and career advice to its students.

If you want to give your children an education that expands their worldview, consider sending them to an international boarding school.

