 'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical College Dean
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical College Dean

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical College Dean

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical College Dean | ANI

Ahmedabad: Hostels of the BJ Medical College that were damaged in the Air India plane crash here are being vacated as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) wants to conduct a probe, the institution's dean, Minakshi Parikh, said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Parikh said four buildings - Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 - which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025 Results: Delhi's Avika Aggarwal Emerges As Top Female Candidate
article-image

A total of 270 people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated by multiple agencies.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

Parikh said, "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, wants to probe (the air crash). For this, Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been vacated or are being vacated. We have made an alternative arrangement for post-grad students residing there."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships

Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships