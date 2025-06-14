NEET UG 2025 Results: Delhi's Avika Aggarwal Emerges As Top Female Candidate

NEET UG 2025 Results | Official Website

NEET UG 2025 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday. Avika Aggarwal, from Delhi (NCT), has been named the female topper of this year’s exam. She achieved an impressive 99.99968325 percentile, securing the 5th rank overall at the all-India level.

Top Female Candidates in NEET UG 2025

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Delhi (NCT)

Rank 12: Aashi Singh

Percentile: 99.9994568

State: Delhi (NCT)

Rank 26: Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu

Percentile: 99.9987779

State: Maharashtra

Rank 29: Tanisha

Percentile: 99.9986421

State: Rajasthan

Rank 31: Oorja Rajesh Shah

Percentile: 99.9985063

State: Maharashtra

NEET UG 2025 Female Toppers' Names | Official Notification

Out of the 22,76,069 candidates who had registered for NEET UG 2025, gender-wise distribution involved 9,65,996 males, 13,10,062 females, and 11 third-gender candidates. Out of the registered candidates, 22,09,318 candidates took the test — consisting of 9,37,411 males, 12,71,896 females, and 11 third-gender candidates.

Out of the test-takers, 12,36,531 candidates were found to be qualified for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses. They are comprised of 5,14,063 male candidates, 7,22,462 female candidates, and 6 third-gender candidates.

After the announcement of NEET UG results, admissions are done in a number of stages. The applicants have to register for counselling either with MCC or with their state authorities. Once registered, they have to fill in and lock choices. Subject to merit, cut-off marks, and availability of seats, the result of seat allotment is declared. Application forms are then submitted, and candidates need to go through document verification and report to the college assigned to confirm admission. Admission is strictly on a merit basis, subject to availability of seats and qualifying cut-offs.