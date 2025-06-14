NEET UG 2025 Results Out: Mahesh Kumar From Rajasthan Tops With 99.9999547 Percentile; Check Toppers List Here

NEET UG 2025 Result | File Image

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the NEET UG 2025 Result. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can check and download the NEET UG 2025 Result at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2025 Result, the agency also announce the NEET UG 2025 toppers list.

Mahesh Kumar secured Rank 1 in NEET UG 2025 with a percentile of 99.9999547, representing the state of Rajasthan. Utkarsh Awadhiya achieved Rank 2 with a percentile of 99.9999095 from Madhya Pradesh, while Krishang Joshi secured Rank 3 with a percentile of 99.9998189, representing Maharashtra.

📢 NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE!



All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at 👉 https://t.co/vupfOoDMx9#NEETUG2025 #NEETResult #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Topper List

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar

Percentile: 99.9999547

State: Rajasthan

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya

Percentile: 99.9999095

State: Madhya Pradesh

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi

Percentile: 99.9998189

State: Maharashtra

The agency has also released the final answer key of NEET UG 2025. The NEET UG 2025 examination featured four sets of question papers—Set 45, Set 46, Set 47, and Set 48. According to the final answer key, each set contains two questions with multiple correct options. The NEET UG results were prepared on the basis of this final key.

The NEET 2025 cutoff will be determined by several key factors, including the total number of candidates appearing for the exam, the overall difficulty level of the question paper, the performance of the candidates, the availability of seats, and a comparison with the cutoff trends from previous years.

The NEET scorecard will display important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, category, application number, overall score, subject-wise scores, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, qualifying status, NEET AIR for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, and the NEET cutoff score.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG 2025 result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The NEET UG 2025 Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG 2025 Result and take a print out for future reference.