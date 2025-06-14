 NEET UG 2025 Results Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2025 Results Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Students who sat the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can view and download the NEET UG 2025 results at neet.nta.nic.in.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG result 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG 2025 Result: On Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results. Students who sat the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can view and download the NEET UG 2025 results at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website—neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the NEET UG Result 2025 link.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin into the portal.

Step 4: After clicking the submit button, the NEET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the NEET UG Result 2025 for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Marking scheme

For each question, candidates will receive four (+4) points for the most accurate or relevant answers. For each incorrect response, one point will be subtracted (-1). Unanswered questions will receive zero points (0).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories