NEET UG 2025 Results Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG result 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG 2025 Result: On Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results. Students who sat the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) can view and download the NEET UG 2025 results at neet.nta.nic.in.

📢 NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE!



All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at 👉 https://t.co/vupfOoDMx9#NEETUG2025 #NEETResult #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website—neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the NEET UG Result 2025 link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin into the portal.

Step 4: After clicking the submit button, the NEET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the NEET UG Result 2025 for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Marking scheme

For each question, candidates will receive four (+4) points for the most accurate or relevant answers. For each incorrect response, one point will be subtracted (-1). Unanswered questions will receive zero points (0).