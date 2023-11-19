Himachal Pradesh To Spend ₹ 28 Lakh For Higher Education Of Orphan Children | Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh government has approved 68 applications of orphan children for higher education. Social justice and empowerment minister of Himachal Pradesh Dhani Ram Shandil confirmed during a a state-level committee meeting on Firday in Shimla.

According to the minister, this decision by the state government is to raise the living standard of around 4,000 destitute and orphan children in the hilly state. The application has been approved under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashraya Kosh (MMSAK).

Children of the State

The scheme for the orphan children is described as the 'Children of the State'. The government is aiming to uplift the life of children by providing them with quality education and employment-oriented vocational courses.

State government to spend ₹ 28,28,457 on education

As of now the state government has approved 68 applications for the postgraduate, PhD and other higher education courses. Reports suggest, 42 applications for vocational training, 16 for coaching and two for skill development are also into discussion for consideration.

According to the reports, the state government also to spend ₹ 28,28,457 on the higher education of such 'Children of the State'. Apart from this, Rs 32.64 lakh will be spent on providing them stipend of Rs 4000 per month.

The state government would also provide ₹ 83,26,321 to all 134 applicants. Besides, a stipend of Rs 59.60 lakh will be provided to 128 beneficiaries.

