Himachal Pradesh: More Than 1000 Schools Turned Into 'Institute Of Excellence'

More Than 1000 Schools in Himachal Pradesh Turned Into 'Institute Of Excellence' | Canva (Representational Pic)

1,100 schools and 50 colleges In Himachal Pradesh have been turned into the Institutes of Excellence to address the critical need for elevating the quality of education and ensuring access to top-notch educational resources for students across the state.

The state's education department has prepared this new proposal to improve the level of education in the state. According to the reports, if any of the selected schools or colleges fail to meet the stringent criteria set forth, their status as Institutes of Excellence will be withdrawn, ensuring a system of accountability and continuous improvement. Apart from this schools with few students will also be merged.

There will be no shortage of teachers in these educational institutions. Infrastructure will also be strengthened here.

First Phase

In the first phase, 500 primary, 200 middle, 200 high and 200 senior secondary school excellence institutes will be created. The remaining schools will be selected next year.

Reports suggest that such schools will be selected in the first phase, where the number of nearby schools will be more and the number of students studying will be less. Meanwhile, five teachers will be appointed in Excellence Primary Schools.

Read Also Pune: Young Archers From Dhruva Global School Excel At SGFI District Level Competition In Saswad

What is the selection Process?

Teachers for every subject will be compulsorily appointed in middle, high and senior secondary schools. The schools whose buildings have sufficient seating capacity for students will also be selected in the first phase.

Departmental officials said that the responsibilities of the principals will be ensured to maintain the status of educational institutions designed for excellence. These institutions will be evaluated every year.

Excellence status can be withdrawn

If there is no better performance, the excellence status will be withdrawn.

The government has constituted working groups to set standards for institutions of excellence. Reports have been sought from these groups this month. Separate working groups have been formed to set standards for colleges.

Education Secretary, Rakesh Kanwar said that soon a detailed proposal will be prepared and sent to the government for approval.

Read Also Pune: Young Archers From Dhruva Global School Excel At SGFI District Level Competition In Saswad

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)