Pune: Young Archers From Dhruva Global School Excel At SGFI District Level Competition In Saswad

Pune: Young Archers From Dhruv Global School Excel At SGFI District Level Competition In Saswad |

In the SGFI District Level Archery Competition (2023-24) held at Saswad, promising athletes from Dhruva Global School of the Malpani Foundation demonstrated exceptional skills. In the Under 19 category, Lokeshwar, a Class IX student, and Pranav Malempathy in the Under 17 Compound, along with Rhea Dorle (Additional Grade) in the Under 14 Compound, each secured a gold medal. Ekgra Tripathi, a Class VII student, clinched a silver medal in the compound category, while Malank Mishra, a Class VI student, earned a bronze medal in the Under 14 compound category. Dhruv Global School Director Yash Malpani and Principal Sangita Raut congratulated them for their remarkable achievements.

The district-level archery competition was recently held at Purandar High School and Junior College in Saswad, featuring age groups of 14, 17, and 19 in Indian, Recurve, and Fita Round categories for both boys and girls.

These young talents from Dhruva Global School have a strong passion for archery, and they received dedicated training from their enthusiastic teachers, Dinesh Lagad and Mayank Godse, to nurture their skills in this sport.

Read Also Pune: ACP Sunil Tambe Takes Charge Of Lalit Patil Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)