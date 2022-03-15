Hijab row: Mumbai colleges say it's a non-issue; respect students' choice

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi further noted.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh welcomed the order and described it as "landmark." "We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Awasthi, who headed the full bench of the High Court, said reading out portion of the order.

Similarly, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said everyone should abide by the verdict of the High Court on the Hijab row, and cooperate with the state government in implementing it.

Earlier in February, FPJ paid a visit to several schools and colleges in Mumbai to get an idea of what Mumbaikars felt about the controversy.

While some teachers and principals did not shy from voicing an opinion, others preferred to stay mum. Students wanted to be heard too.



Wilson College, Charni Road

An official in the administration office said that “students wear what they want on the campus and they are not stopped.” FPJ saw that students indeed wore a variety of clothes. FPJ was told that no other official was around to comment.

K.L. Mehra School, Bhandup

Principal, Dr. Yasmeen Shaikh believes that India is a country that is both united and diverse. According to her respect for various cultures is a principle instilled in students at a young age. Girls can wear whatever they want, as India's constitution protects their right to do so.

"It's not about the hijab; it's about the mindset. Only girls are the center of attention when they are dressed in any form of clothing. Respect our identity as a woman, girls. A school is a place where everyone is treated equally. In the institution, no politics should be played."

Bhavan’s College, Chowpatty

Prof. Dr. S.V. Rathod from Bhavan's College, Chowpatty, Mumbai, said that there are no issues with students wearing hijab in his college and allow them to if they want. He added that most students that come from middle-class families. When asked about his view on the Karnataka situation he didn't want to share a comment. While FPJ did not see any students wearing a Hijab, it did feel that Hijab may not be an issue here.

Cathedral School, Fort

Cathedral School's authorities in Fort, Mumbai were not available for comments as the security guard told us to come the next day with an appointment.

Siddharth College, Fort

A high ranking official at Siddharth College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Fort, Mumbai didn't want to disclose his identity but said assertively that those who follow the constitution will not see the same problem that is happening in the state of Karnataka and also claimed that for the college it is a matter of pride students of all sections come to the college to study as the idea of India is reflected. The official said that if needed students have been seen wearing a hijab.

Mubarak School, Dombivli

An official at Mubarak English High School, near New Kalyan Road, Dombivli East school refused to comment on the issue. The school, which is situated in an area inhabited mostly by the Muslim population, FPJ did see girl students wearing the Hijab in school and attending classes.

The school caters to primary and secondary students in different shifts.

Model College, Dombivli

The Principal, Dr. CA Ravindra Bambardekar while adding that students are allowed inside the college campus in hijab. The principal slammed the media for "creating a situation where there isn't one. The issue is happening in Karnataka, it has no relevance to colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs.”

A student FPJ met outside the college, who was wearing a hijab refused her picture to be taken while adding that she has never faced any issue in the college and has always been allowed to wear the hijab.

Symbiosis School, Mumbra

The Symbiosis Convent High School and Junior College, Mumbra which was in the news a few years ago for allegedly banning female students, parents from wearing burqa had many students coming in wearing the attire, while some wore the hijab when entering their class. Though we were not permitted to talk to the Principal, a college official claimed that its students can't wear the Muslim headscarf inside the classroom. FPJ tried to ask more questions but no answers came by.

Menon College, Bhandup

The principal of Menon College in Bhandup, Mrs. S. V. Phadnis didn't exactly want to comment on the issue. A former student of the college who was waiting outside the office room said, " When we were studying in the college, there were restrictions on wearing hijab, burqa, etc. inside the classes and as for sleeveless, tight clothes there were separate rules. I am surprised to see that the rules have been relaxed.”

Free Press Journal talked to two Muslim Hijab-wearing students in the college who said that they haven't faced any issues in attending the classes or in the vicinity of the college.

Bunts Sangha Anna Leela College, Kurla

Principal Dr Prashant Shinde claimed that no student face a dress ode problem here and they are free to wear what they want. we might have seen many students wearing the attires coming in. “Many of our students come from the lower socioeconomic background and the goal is to teach them.

Free Press Journal talked to some Muslim students outside the college, who said that they have never faced any problem with regards to their hijabs or burqas. One student named Sana also agreed to get her photo clicked outside the college.

Vivek High School, Kurla

Barrel Anthony Misquitta, the principal of BES Vivek English High School, talked to the Free Press Journal and said that there are no issues with the students wearing hijab or chador in the school as their primary goal is to educate kids who come from poor backgrounds. "We follow the constitution of India and thus according to us all are equal and Indians. We don't discriminate. Even according to the RTE act the primary goal is to provide kids education, not prioritise someone's caste, creed or religion," said Mr. Misquitta. "Why discriminate between students? Our constitution guarantees equality, then we should follow it," said Sayed Firdos Naaz, the HM of the primary section.

Poddar College, Matunga

While Matunga's Podar College's Principal and Faculty members were unavailable for comment, students outside the campus said they had no idea of any form of discrimination.

Ruia College, Matunga

Here too, authorities were unavailable for comments, but FPJ spoke to a few Muslim girls wearing the hijab. They said they never faced any issue inside the college while attending the lectures.

IES, Matunga

There was no official to speak at IES school in Matunga. Matunga Premier School which was closed for the day and told us to come the next day. FPJ were not able to spot any students either

St Xavier’s College, Marine Lines,

St Xavier s College refused FPJ entry and asked that the paper comes back tIn CST, we couldn't get comments from St. Xavier's College and were told to bring a letter specifying the reasons for the meeting. FPJ also called the principal but the phone was cut.

Sterling School, Nerul

Under the conditions of anonymity, a school in Nerul has stated that despite there being a population of more than 50% Muslims, the students themselves choose to not wear their hijabs in class. The principal also said that the teachers there are Muslims, too. None of them wear their Hijab during teaching.

"We have a population of Muslims more than any other religion. Because the students are below 18, some of the girls are anyway not wearing hijabs. But even if some are, they choose to not wear it in schools following the code of conduct by the government. The teachers here too do not wear it," she added.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Andheri

Tehniyat Khatoon studying Electrical Engineering from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), said that she faces no hurdles during her lectures in the college. Even on campus, she loves to wear her hijab.

"I wear my hijab at all times. It is a part of our religion and no one can make us take it off. It's not just about wearing it on campus. I wear my hijab even when I'm outside the campus. It adds noor' to faces and I feel awkward without it," she said.

Bhavan’s College Andheri

Students from Bhavans College in Andheri also said that they never faced an issue when it came to wearing the hijab. Zoya Shaikh, Mariyam Sayyed, Aliza Siddiqui, and Arzoo Shaikh, all from the college said that it was more than a religious sentiment for them.

"We face no issue wearing a hijab in the College. It adds. We have never been asked to remove it. Even on campus, we walk around freely. If you notice, there are so many girls in their Hijabs in not only this college but most of the colleges around," said Zoya.

Mariyam added if the hijab is stopped in the college, it will create huge issues.

Sterling. College of Management, Nerul

Noreen Khan, studying Commerce from Sterling College of Management said that she does not face any issue in the classroom due to her Hijab.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:51 PM IST