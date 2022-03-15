'Hijab not an essential regilious practice of Islam': Karnataka HC dismisses pleas in on-going Hijab row case

In an interim order against the ban on Hijab in education institutions, Karnataka High Court dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenging the government order of February 5.

The HC said wearing "Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam".

A bench of the three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the court's decision and said, "I appeal to everyone that the state and country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC". "The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united", he added.

Meanwhile, all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21.

Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru on Monday issued an order saying that all types of gatherings will be banned in the capital city of Karnataka.

Earlier, the High Court reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

