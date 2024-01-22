Higher Education Experts Advocate For Inclusive Study Abroad Ecosystem In India | File Image

UniScholars, in collaboration with ObserveNow, recently organised an Higher Education Leader's Roundtable to delve into the theme of "Fostering an Enhanced Study Abroad Ecosystem."

The event, held in Mumbai, brought together prominent voices from the education sector, including Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, and Dr. Monica Kennedy from the Australian government to deliberate on critical aspects shaping the landscape of study abroad programs in India.

Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, shared a compelling perspective on India's progress, emphasizing the need to retain talent within the country. He urged a shift in focus, asserting that the world is now looking at India for leadership and innovation.

Dr. Monica Kennedy, representing the Australian government, acknowledged India's pool of talented students. She expressed a desire to welcome Indian students not only to Australia but also to Australian campuses within India, recognizing the immense potential of Indian talent.

Addressing the issue of unequal access to international opportunities, the discussion veered towards the role of government in facilitating programs such as International Student and Teacher Exchange initiatives, MUNs, and international conferences like Round Square.

The suggestion was to make these programs more accessible by implementing them at a governmental level, ensuring coverage across all schools and colleges. This approach would democratize access to global exposure, fostering a sense of the global village concept among all students.

Tina Khatri, a school coordinator, highlighted the inequality that students in India face in terms of international opportunities. She said, "if you're studying in an elite international school or college, then you can get exposure, more opportunities and tune in to the concept of global village.

However, many students don't get the opportunity to expand their horizons through International Student and Teacher Exchange programs; MUNs, international conferences like Round Square; etc."

Khatri proposed government intervention to run such programs at a broader level, ensuring coverage across all schools and colleges. Additionally, she advocated for collaborative efforts between educational institutions to create a more inclusive study abroad ecosystem.