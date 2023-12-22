Viral Video: Teacher's Dance With Students To 'Dum Dum' Wows The Internet

Teacher’s Dance To Dum Dum Song Goes Viral. | (Source: nimi.2626/ Instagram)

A schoolteacher's energetic dance to the well-known 2010 song "Dum Dum" from the film "Band Baaja Baaraat" has gone viral. The lively performance, expressions, and body language of the school teacher has captured the attention of the internet.

The Instagram video, shared a month ago by the account @nimy.26, has received an impressive 60,000 likes.

The video starts with the teacher and her students assembled in a classroom, with the teacher wearing a saree and the students in their school uniforms. The video quickly gained widespread attention after being posted online. Many viewers admired the teacher's dance moves with the students, while others wondered about the students in the background who didn't seem to have any steps to follow. Some made jokes about this, while others praised the video.

Hilarious remarks in the comment section:

A user shared his take saying “I was waiting for when the rest of the children would dance in the background."

“The way of giving punishment was very casual,” said a second person. “Teacher and her favourite student (CR),” added another.

“What did the people behind you do? Let me take a step,” added another.

“I am not able to understand what the children at the back are doing,” added next.

“This happens when you're the one and only favourite student of our dance teacher...I can feel that,” said next.

“We were born at the wrong time,” said next. “What was the mistake of the children behind,” said next.