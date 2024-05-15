India's First B.Sc. in Jewellery Design Announced

Indian Diamond Institute |

The diamond and jewellery industry in Surat, a power-house in the global market, is poised for a major boost with the launch of India's first B.Sc. in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing program.

Announced by the Indian Diamond Institute (IDI), a central government-recognized institution, the degree course aims to bridge the skill gap in this rapidly growing sector.

The program encompasses both the creative and technical aspects of jewellery making. Through intensive practical training, they delve into hand-made and cast jewellery manufacturing techniques, metal and fabrication, stone setting, jewellery chain and bangle making, finishing, jewellery repairing, and even metal refining. Students also gain expertise in polished diamond grading, colour gemstone identification, industrial engineering, and import-export procedures. Live projects, seminars, and assignments on business studies and market research solidify their understanding of the industry's practicalities.

"This skill-based industry was facing a shortage of skilled manpower", said IDI Chairman Dinesh Navadia. "Through this collaboration with the state government's Skill University, we are addressing this by offering the first-ever graduation course dedicated to the diamond and jewellery sector in Surat".

Surat boasts over 8,000 diamond manufacturing units and nearly 500 jewellery manufacturing units, yet skilled employees remain a challenge. The B.Sc. program, launched in partnership with Gujarat's Kaushalya Skill University is open to students who have completed class 12 in any stream (Arts, Science or Commerce).

Graduates can secure diverse career paths. Opportunities abound as managers, supervisors, quality controllers, manual jewellery designers, CAD specialists in diamond manufacturing, and jewellery designer in manufacturing companies. The entrepreneurial spirit can flourish too, with graduates becoming freelance jewellery designers, sales executives, gemologist for laboratories, diamond graders, and even diamond importers and exporters. IDI's campus placement initiatives further enhance employment prospects for graduates.

While jewellery design and diamond courses exist in Surat, they primarily offer certificates.