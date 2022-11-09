Here's what D Y Chandrachud studied before he swore in as India's new CJI

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud |

Dhananjaya Chandrachud, son of the longest-serving Chief Justice of India (CJI) Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, swore in as the new CJI today, November 9.

D Y Chandrachud completed his schooling from Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School and St. Columbia's School in Delhi. In 1979, he completed his graduation in honours in economics and mathematics from Delhi's St. Stephen's college.

After having finished his graduation, in 1982, he finished his Bachelor of law degree at Delhi University. In 1983, with the help of the Inlaks Scholarship, he completed his Masters of Law degree from Harvard Law School. He stayed back there, until he completed his Doctorate of Juridicial Science in 1986.